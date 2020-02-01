Head-To-Head Contrast: Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (NYSE:EGIEY)

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners -8.89% -1.38% -0.70% ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 26.35% 35.14% 9.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nextera Energy Partners and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 1 0 0 1.50

Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $55.21, indicating a potential downside of 2.74%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and ENGIE BRASIL EN/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $855.00 million 4.04 -$105.00 million ($1.51) -37.60 ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.41 billion 4.20 $633.21 million N/A N/A

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out -137.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nextera Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.