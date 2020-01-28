Head to Head Contrast: Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) vs. Blue Capital Reinsurance (NASDAQ:BCRH)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $439.17 million 0.52 -$34.08 million N/A N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.71 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

Blue Capital Reinsurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Protective Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Protective Insurance and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -4.39% -3.38% -0.79% Blue Capital Reinsurance -88.21% -26.92% -16.65%

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Protective Insurance has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Protective Insurance beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.