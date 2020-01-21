Head-To-Head Contrast: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) & Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE:VRTS)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virtus Investment Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Virtus Investment Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $507.22 million 2.21 -$24.28 million $1.17 19.13 Virtus Investment Partners $552.23 million 1.60 $75.53 million $12.26 10.47

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Virtus Investment Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sculptor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sculptor Capital Management and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtus Investment Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus price target of $113.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.43%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Sculptor Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -8.39% 87.04% 6.75% Virtus Investment Partners 13.49% 21.89% 4.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Sculptor Capital Management on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.