Head-To-Head Contrast: U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) vs. Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCYQ)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -5.39% -3.48% -2.33% Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and Legacy Reserves’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $5.54 million 1.21 -$1.04 million N/A N/A Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A

Legacy Reserves has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Energy and Legacy Reserves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Reserves has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Legacy Reserves beats U.S. Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent. It has interests in oil and gas leases covering 4,744 net acres; and 13.89 net producing wells. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.