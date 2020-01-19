Head to Head Contrast: UDR (NYSE:UDR) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

UDR (NYSE:UDR) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UDR and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.05 billion 13.28 $203.10 million $1.96 24.21 One Liberty Properties $79.13 million 7.07 $20.67 million $2.13 13.19

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 15.20% 5.51% 2.02% One Liberty Properties 16.17% 4.52% 1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UDR and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 8 3 0 2.27 One Liberty Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

UDR currently has a consensus target price of $50.45, suggesting a potential upside of 6.33%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Given UDR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Volatility and Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. UDR pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

UDR beats One Liberty Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,795 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.