Head to Head Contrast: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Vapotherm (NASDAQ:VAPO)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and Vapotherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $21.96 million 7.63 -$28.73 million ($12.89) -0.44 Vapotherm $42.38 million 5.69 -$42.47 million ($13.83) -0.83

Venus Concept has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -77.97% N/A -122.05% Vapotherm -110.06% -107.95% -50.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Venus Concept and Vapotherm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vapotherm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Venus Concept presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.99%. Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.01%. Given Vapotherm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Venus Concept beats Vapotherm on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.