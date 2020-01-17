Head to Head Review: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accuray and Sintx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $418.79 million 0.73 -$16.43 million ($0.15) -22.87 Sintx Technologies $90,000.00 44.62 -$8.65 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accuray.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Accuray and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Accuray presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Accuray.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -4.02% -35.92% -3.91% Sintx Technologies -657.71% -70.34% -44.54%

Summary

Accuray beats Sintx Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.