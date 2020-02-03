Head to Head Review: Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) vs. Preferred Apartment Communities (NASDAQ:APTS)

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Property Reit has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Reit pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Property Reit has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Reit $2.06 billion 0.59 $4.09 billion N/A N/A Preferred Apartment Communities $397.27 million 1.36 $43.47 million $1.41 8.35

Brookfield Property Reit has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Property Reit and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A Preferred Apartment Communities 0 2 2 0 2.50

Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.05%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Brookfield Property Reit.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Reit 1.35% 2.44% 0.27% Preferred Apartment Communities 4.57% 1.19% 0.42%

Summary

Preferred Apartment Communities beats Brookfield Property Reit on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock. Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At March 31, 2019, the Company was the approximate 97.9% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.