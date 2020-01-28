Head-To-Head Review: CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) versus Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CA BANCORP/SH and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CA BANCORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CA BANCORP/SH and Eagle Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CA BANCORP/SH $44.65 million 3.76 $8.71 million N/A N/A Eagle Financial Services $38.80 million 2.78 $9.00 million N/A N/A

Eagle Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CA BANCORP/SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of CA BANCORP/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CA BANCORP/SH and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CA BANCORP/SH 16.64% 7.05% 0.84% Eagle Financial Services 21.30% 9.84% 1.09%

Risk & Volatility

CA BANCORP/SH has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CA BANCORP/SH Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, standby letters of credit, and term loans; commercial real estate loans, including construction, SBA 504, bridge, land acquisition and development, and commercial real estate equity loans; and loans for business owners and officers, which include personal lines of credit, home equity loans/lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, it offers international banking services comprising export, standby, and import letters of credit; asset-based financing; dental and medical financing; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking services. The company operates six offices, including three banking branches and three loan production offices in Lafayette, Fremont, San Jose, Oakland, and Walnut Creek. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. It also provides one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. In addition, the company offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. Further, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 12 full-service branches; and 1 drive-through only facility in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Leesburg, and Ashburn, as well as 13 ATM locations. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.