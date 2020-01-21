Head-To-Head Review: Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) & Blue Capital Reinsurance (NASDAQ:BCRH)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Conifer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conifer and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $98.91 million 0.39 -$9.23 million ($0.44) -9.07 Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.71 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

Conifer has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Conifer and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conifer presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.91%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Volatility and Risk

Conifer has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -10.07% -35.86% -6.67% Blue Capital Reinsurance -88.21% -26.92% -16.65%

Summary

Conifer beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.