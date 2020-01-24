Head to Head Review: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) vs. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 24.51% 10.78% 1.34% U.S. Bancorp 25.30% 15.23% 1.48%

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. National Bank pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank and U.S. Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $292.17 million 3.85 $61.45 million $2.16 16.69 U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 3.14 $6.91 billion $4.34 12.65

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. U.S. Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Bank and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 U.S. Bancorp 6 8 2 0 1.75

National Bank currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.83%. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $58.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats National Bank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,018 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices. It also operates a network of 4,681 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.