Head to Head Review: Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & Easterly Government Properties (OTCMKTS:DEA)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties 3.04% 0.57% 0.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safestore and Easterly Government Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties $160.59 million 11.20 $5.70 million $1.17 20.73

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Volatility & Risk

Safestore has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Safestore and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 0 0 0 N/A Easterly Government Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.19%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Safestore on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).