Head to Head Review: Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) & NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and NexPoint Residential Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $870.03 million 4.78 -$44.29 million $1.97 7.73 NexPoint Residential Trust $146.60 million 8.15 -$1.60 million $1.88 25.38

NexPoint Residential Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment -27.98% 12.56% 1.51% NexPoint Residential Trust 63.01% 33.96% 8.07%

Risk & Volatility

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Two Harbors Investment and NexPoint Residential Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 1 7 0 2.88 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75

Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus target price of $14.65, suggesting a potential downside of 3.81%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus target price of $47.36, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Two Harbors Investment pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Two Harbors Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser.