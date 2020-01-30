Head to Head Review: Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) & PARINGA RESOURC/S (NYSE:PNRL)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) and PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and PARINGA RESOURC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal 46.01% 52.94% 29.13% PARINGA RESOURC/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and PARINGA RESOURC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal $1.38 billion 0.72 $696.79 million $8.67 2.23 PARINGA RESOURC/S N/A N/A -$13.10 million ($0.03) -48.00

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than PARINGA RESOURC/S. PARINGA RESOURC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warrior Met Coal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PARINGA RESOURC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Warrior Met Coal and PARINGA RESOURC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 3 4 0 2.57 PARINGA RESOURC/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus price target of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 69.86%. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 872.22%. Given PARINGA RESOURC/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PARINGA RESOURC/S is more favorable than Warrior Met Coal.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats PARINGA RESOURC/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

PARINGA RESOURC/S Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.