Head to Head Review: WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) versus VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of WIRECARD AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WIRECARD AG/ADR and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WIRECARD AG/ADR $2.38 billion 7.34 $410.28 million N/A N/A VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR $11.97 billion 1.69 $807.80 million $1.33 24.62

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WIRECARD AG/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

WIRECARD AG/ADR has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WIRECARD AG/ADR 1 3 2 0 2.17 VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dividends

WIRECARD AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares WIRECARD AG/ADR and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WIRECARD AG/ADR 19.72% 23.17% 7.58% VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 5.85% 20.21% 4.86%

Summary

WIRECARD AG/ADR beats VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WIRECARD AG/ADR

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.