Head to Head Survey: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Advanz Pharma (NASDAQ:CXRXF)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) and Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 75.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Advanz Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences $700,000.00 96.39 -$36.49 million ($2.63) -1.38 Advanz Pharma $536.99 million 0.46 $1.47 billion N/A N/A

Advanz Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine Immune Sciences and Advanz Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Advanz Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 189.26%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Advanz Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Advanz Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences N/A -103.29% -72.97% Advanz Pharma -50.87% -93.24% -7.06%

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanz Pharma has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Advanz Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Advanz Pharma

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Macrobid/Macrodantin to treat bladder infections, such as cystitis and urinary tract infections; Tetroxin drug for severe hypothyroid states; Eltroxin, levothyroxine sodium that treats patients with an underactive thyroid gland; and Fucithalmic, a topical gel treatment for patients suffering with a bacterial infection of the surface lining of the front of the eye. The Concordia North America segment provides Donnatalm, which is used as adjunctive therapy for irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran, an anti-seizure drug indicated for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; and Plaquenil and Plaquenil AG to treat rheumatoid arthritis and manage the complications of lupus, as well as suppress acute attacks from certain strains of malaria. This segment also offers photodynamic therapy with Photofrin for the treatment of certain forms of cancer that combines a photosensitizing agent with a specific type of laser that emits an exact wavelength of light and power to target cancer cells. The company sells its products through direct sales and local partnerships. The company was formerly known as Concordia International Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. in November 2018. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.