Head to Head Survey: AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) vs. Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AzurRx BioPharma and Tocagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tocagen 0 9 0 0 2.00

AzurRx BioPharma presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 500.96%. Tocagen has a consensus target price of $8.22, suggesting a potential upside of 1,576.52%. Given Tocagen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tocagen is more favorable than AzurRx BioPharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Tocagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Tocagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and Tocagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma N/A -537.33% -202.02% Tocagen -201,488.91% -182.15% -82.01%

Volatility & Risk

AzurRx BioPharma has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tocagen has a beta of 3.79, meaning that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and Tocagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma N/A N/A -$13.53 million ($0.88) -1.18 Tocagen $18.04 million 0.65 -$48.96 million ($2.44) -0.20

AzurRx BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tocagen. AzurRx BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tocagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tocagen beats AzurRx BioPharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is under Phase III clinical trial for recurrent high-grade glioma. It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase Ib clinical trial for intravenous treatment of advanced cancers. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets. The company has a license agreement with ApolloBio to develop and commercialize Toca 511 & Toca FC; and a collaboration agreement with NRG Oncology to develop a clinical trial utilizing Toca 511 & Toca FC for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.