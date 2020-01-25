Head to Head Survey: BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Scully Royalty (OTCMKTS:SRL)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP PARIBAS/S 17.87% 7.07% 0.33% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP PARIBAS/S 1 1 0 0 1.50 Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

BNP PARIBAS/S presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.08%. Given BNP PARIBAS/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BNP PARIBAS/S is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP PARIBAS/S $50.21 billion 1.37 $8.89 billion $3.38 8.12 Scully Royalty $107.82 million 1.29 $86.62 million N/A N/A

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats Scully Royalty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests. This segment holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. This segment also offers specialty banking services with a focus on merchant banking products and services for corporations and institutions. The All Other segment is involved in the business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.