Head to Head Survey: Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) vs. SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) and SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Halma and SECOM LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halma N/A N/A N/A SECOM LTD/ADR 8.31% 7.39% 4.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Halma and SECOM LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halma 0 1 1 0 2.50 SECOM LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Halma has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SECOM LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SECOM LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halma and SECOM LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halma $1.58 billion 6.91 $222.91 million $0.69 41.61 SECOM LTD/ADR $9.18 billion 2.11 $807.98 million $0.96 23.10

SECOM LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Halma. SECOM LTD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SECOM LTD/ADR beats Halma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. The company's Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control panels; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; wireless and wired fire detection devices; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products. Its Medical segment offers mechanical and fluidic components; ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical equipment, and pharmaceutical products; peristaltic, syringe, piston, and gear pumps; miniature valves, micro pumps, and fluid components; real-time location systems; specialized components and fluid transfer subassemblies; diagnostic medical devices; clinical grade non-invasive blood pressure monitoring products and technologies; and lenses as aids to diagnosis and surgery. The company's Environmental & Analysis segment provides mass flow meters and controllers, and pressure controllers; ultraviolet disinfection and water treatment systems; optical and high temperature metallized fibers; multispectral and digital imaging systems; multi-utility M2M solutions; equipment and software to monitor and analyze water cycle; radiometric and photometric systems and software; spectrometers and spectral sensors; water and environmental analysis equipment; moisture management products; electrochemical sensors; opto-electronic solutions; and camera systems and devices. Halma plc was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

About SECOM LTD/ADR

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems. It also offers automatic fire alarm, environmental monitoring systems, and fire and smoke control systems; foam, dry chemical, and inert gas fire extinguishing systems, as well as fire sprinklers; inspection, maintenance, and repair services; and parking lot control systems, as well as assembles and sells printed circuit boards. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical and home nursing services, and consulting and support services for physicians; caregivers to assist with personal hygiene and other daily activities; housekeeping services; electronic medical report system for home medical care; remote image diagnosis support services; robots that enable people with impaired upper body mobility to eat with minimal assistance; residences for seniors; and health care club services. Further, it offers fire, cancer treatment, and automobile insurance products, as well as hospital referrals and treatment related consulting services; geographic information services; and data center, disaster response, information security, and cloud-based services. Additionally, the company develops and sells condominiums and suites; leases and manages real estate properties; sells security, medical, water-treatment, and air-conditioning equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, pharmacies, and restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and offers electrical engineering, employment agency, general office, credit, printing, software development, lifestyle support, and car maintenance services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.