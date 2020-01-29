Head-To-Head Survey: KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NYSE:NRDBY)

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KB Financial Group and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $14.54 billion 1.11 $2.75 billion $6.99 5.51 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $13.11 billion 2.49 $3.63 billion N/A N/A

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KB Financial Group.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. KB Financial Group pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 17.16% 10.86% 0.60% NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 12.31% 4.02% 0.22%

Risk and Volatility

KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KB Financial Group and NORDEA Bk AB SW/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.