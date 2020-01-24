Head to Head Survey: MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) versus Gecina (NASDAQ:GECFF)

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MMA Capital and Gecina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMA Capital $13.14 million 13.96 $61.00 million N/A N/A Gecina $735.71 million 19.26 $1.19 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than MMA Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MMA Capital and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MMA Capital and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMA Capital 92.91% 23.07% 13.96% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MMA Capital has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MMA Capital beats Gecina on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.