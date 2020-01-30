Head-To-Head Survey: Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) and Ocean Power Technologies (NYSE:OPTT)

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pampa Energia and Ocean Power Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia 0 4 1 0 2.20 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pampa Energia currently has a consensus price target of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 81.26%. Given Pampa Energia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pampa Energia is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pampa Energia and Ocean Power Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia $3.21 billion 0.28 $299.44 million ($1.53) -8.81 Ocean Power Technologies $630,000.00 11.05 -$12.25 million N/A N/A

Pampa Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Pampa Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pampa Energia has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energia and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia 30.08% 26.37% 9.83% Ocean Power Technologies -1,309.94% -111.09% -83.38%

Summary

Pampa Energia beats Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2017, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,756 megawatts; 3 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,718 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuador. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2017, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 167.1 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 250 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.