Head-To-Head Survey: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and QuoteMedia (NASDAQ:QMCI)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pinduoduo and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 2 2 10 0 2.57 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus price target of $37.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.83%. QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinduoduo and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $1.91 billion 21.58 -$1.49 billion ($2.00) -18.48 QuoteMedia $11.13 million 1.24 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -30.59% -32.14% -14.42% QuoteMedia 5.48% -45.67% 15.40%

Risk and Volatility

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.