Head-To-Head Survey: Total (NYSE:TOT) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Total has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Total and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total 4.81% 9.96% 4.48% Pioneer Natural Resources 7.88% 9.86% 6.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Total and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $209.36 billion 0.67 $11.45 billion $5.05 10.35 Pioneer Natural Resources $9.42 billion 2.50 $978.00 million $6.31 22.51

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources. Total is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Total and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 3 11 0 2.79 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 4 19 1 2.88

Total presently has a consensus target price of $58.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $179.73, indicating a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Total.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Total shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Total pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Total pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Total has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Total on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.