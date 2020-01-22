HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Shares Down 1%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.32, 64,999 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 110,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NYSE:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

