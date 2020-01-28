HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE HHR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,124. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at about $23,068,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,621,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

