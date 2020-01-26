HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) Trading 1.2% Higher

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 468.50 ($6.16) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.59), 106 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.52).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 420.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 423.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and a PE ratio of 15.18.

About HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

