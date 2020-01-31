Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $3,101,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

