Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will announce earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.30. Health Insurance Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HIIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $119,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 143,054 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $12,981,000. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 573.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 84,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.35. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com