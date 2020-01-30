Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 8,470,000 shares. Approximately 85.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 676,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 143,054 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 84,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,981,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIIQ stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.29. 663,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $317.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIIQ. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

