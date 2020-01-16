Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

HIIQ has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 800,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $271.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

