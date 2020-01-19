Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a news impact score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Health Insurance Innovations' score:

HIIQ opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 in the last 90 days. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

