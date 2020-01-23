Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.95

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 200497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.05, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,550,000 after acquiring an additional 473,389 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 665,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 210,438 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,936,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 92,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 483,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

