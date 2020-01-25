Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.83, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

