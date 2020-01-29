Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.21

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 16944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 189.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 158,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

