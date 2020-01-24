Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.31.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $839,400. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Healthequity by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Healthequity by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthequity by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after buying an additional 840,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Healthequity by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.76. 571,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

