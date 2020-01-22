Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $36.77 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

