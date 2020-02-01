HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSTM. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

HSTM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.55. 135,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,767. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $827.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

