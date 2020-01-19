HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.62 on Friday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $898.18 million, a PE ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.66.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in HealthStream by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HealthStream by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

