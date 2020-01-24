Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.26. 447,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

