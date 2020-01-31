Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of HTLF opened at $50.01 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $625,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,744,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,995. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after acquiring an additional 122,877 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after acquiring an additional 80,897 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

