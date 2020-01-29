Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.33, with a volume of 37616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,995. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01.

About Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

