Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

HTLF opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,907 shares of company stock worth $1,020,995. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

