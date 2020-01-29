Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,200 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the December 31st total of 392,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hebron Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Hebron Technology worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hebron Technology stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 383,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,489. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Hebron Technology has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Hebron Technology Company Profile

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

