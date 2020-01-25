Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Hecla Mining posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Hecla Mining by 90.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,362,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 96.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

