HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HDELY shares. Societe Generale upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $13.94 on Friday. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

