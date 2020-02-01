HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.53 ($87.83).

ETR:HEI traded down €1.32 ($1.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €61.28 ($71.26). 1,096,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €58.12 ($67.58) and a 1 year high of €73.52 ($85.49).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?