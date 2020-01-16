HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Trading Down 2.8%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $70.98, 21 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: Roth IRA