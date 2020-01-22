Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €1.35 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HDD. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €1.32 ($1.53).

ETR:HDD opened at €0.98 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.44 million and a P/E ratio of 28.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.15. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a fifty-two week low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of €2.13 ($2.48).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

