Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HDD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €1.27 ($1.48).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €0.95 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12 month low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of €2.13 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €1.15 and its 200-day moving average is €1.14.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

